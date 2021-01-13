Rick Ross Is Getting His Own Rap Snacks Flavor

Rap Snacks has provided been putting the genre’s most popular faces on its bags since its formation in 1994. After the chip line was revamped and relaunched in 2016, Cardi B, Migos, Notorious B.I.G., Lil Yachty, and others received their own flavors. Now Rick Ross is joining them.

Starting this summer, fans will be able to find Rick Ross’ Sweet Chilli Lemon Pepper flavored potato chips in stores. The announcement was made on Tuesday, with the brand also revealing plans of a multi-product brand partnership with the Florida rapper. James Lindsay, the CEO of Rap Snacks, spoke about the new partnership in a statement, saying, “Rick Ross’ business acumen and contribution to the culture is the perfect recipe for what we’re developing next, as we introduce new flavor profiles and innovative products.”

Ross shared the news with his Instagram followers in a post that showed the design of his new Rap Snacks flavor and a caption that read in part, “Rozy Drizzle hitting the streets ASAP.” He also has a new album from him arriving later this year, called Richer Than Ever Before, which will serve as the follow up to Port Of Miami 2, which Ross released in 2019 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Port Of Miami.