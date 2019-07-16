Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rick Ross has been teasing the release of his Port Of Miami 2 sequel for a while now and now it looks like the long awaited follow-up finally has a release date. The Carol City rapper announced the album’s impending release, along with a tease at its cover, with a trailer full of religious iconography and an ominous voiceover from Ross himself.

The trailer sees Rick Ross resting in what turns out to be a baptismal pool with his hands folded over his chest. In voiceover, he says, “When I realized I was really alive, I sat in a room alone, no television, no music. I just listened to my heartbeat. Can you hear it: My heart beat? Are you just standing there or does your heart beat? Was you meant to die? Did you want to live or was you born to kill? Listen to my heartbeat.” Naturally, a heartbeat thumps just under the voiceover, giving weight to his words.

The trailer concludes with a still of the Port Of Miami 2 cover and the blare of the album’s first single, “Big Tyme” featuring Swizz Beatz. The cover is a reproduction of the original Port Of Miami artwork, flipped and featuring Ross holding up a more heartfelt pendant with a photo of his deceased friend Black Bo. Port Of Miami 2 is due Friday, August 19 — the 13-year anniversary of the original — via Ross’ own Maybach Music Group and Epic Records.