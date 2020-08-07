As they’ve done for the past four months, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s Verzuz platform returned with yet another highly anticipated battle, this time between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz. Many fans gathering around to see if their favorite would pull away with the win, while others showed up simply to pass almost two hours of their time with good music. At the end of the battle, the general consensus was that Rick Ross pulled away as the winner in tonight’s bout. However, as the battle came to a close, Ross decided to share a treat with fans in the form of an unreleased verse.

Unreleased Rick Ross “Famous” verse, was supposed to be on Kanye’s “Life Of Pablo” album#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/BziTcMSwT8 — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) August 7, 2020

Dating back to 2016, Ross shared an unheard verse he had on Kanye West’s 2016 track “Famous” off The Life Of Pablo album. The track — which was released with verses from West, a hook by Rihanna, and background vocals from Swizz Beatz — faced a large amount of ridicule thanks to its Taylor Swift reference, one that was worsened when West displayed a nude sculpture of Swift and others in the song’s video. For what it’s worth it may have better for Ross to stay out of the mess that followed with the official version of the song, but fans were still upset that his verse was removed from the song as they took to social media to share their reactions.

WAIT A DAMN MINUTE YOU TOOK RICK ROSS OFF OF FAMOUS? @kanyewest — noemi (@NoemyeWest) August 7, 2020

Kim Kardashian husband really took Rick Ross verse off Famous? pic.twitter.com/sshgTbvl9u — Kel🏁🏁🏁 (@runKELdat) August 7, 2020

Rick Ross on “Famous” made me mad though because why was that left off? — g. (@darkoooo_) August 7, 2020

rick ross obliterated that famous beat — GLITTY LELOUCH (@silkpimpglitty) August 7, 2020

Press play on the video above to hear the unreleased verse.