Rick Rubin On Making ‘Yeezus’ With Kanye West: ‘I Was Panicked The Whole Time’

The Daily Beast has published an interview with UPROXX obsession Rick Rubin and, naturally, it does not disappoint. In it, Rubin discusses his relationship with Kanye West, mentioning that when West approached him about helping him polish Yeezus, it was set to be released in five weeks and was, in Rubin’s words, “kind of meandering, unfocused, usually without his vocals.” He also went into the whole process of working with Kanye on the album, and it sounds exactly as chaotic as you’d expect it to be.
He wasn’t stressed.
Not at all. I said, “I have a record coming out in November that’s a lot further along than this.” He said, “Really? What are you doing for the next five days?” I said I was going to go away. Then he said, “Please help me. Would you be open to fixing it and shaping it and finishing it off?”
Did he realize how much more work it needed?
To me it seemed impossible what he was asking. I remember I wasn’t feeling that well that day, and I was thinking, Is the music making me sick? I don’t feel good about this. We ended up working probably 15 days, 16 days, long hours, no days off, 15 hours a day. I was panicked the whole time.
What was the process like during those 15 days? How did you find a direction for the album?
There was so much material we could really pick which direction it was going to go. The idea of making it edgy and minimal and hard was Kanye’s. I’d say, “This song is not so good. Should I start messing with it? Can I make it better?” And he’d say, “Yes, but instead of adding stuff, try taking stuff away.” We talked a lot about minimalism. My house is basically an empty white box. When he walked in, he was like, “My house is an empty white box, too!”
It’s a good thing you were on the same wavelength, because the sheer logistics of finishing the album must have been daunting.
Three days before Kanye had to turn the record in he tells us, “I’m going to Milan tonight.” There are probably five songs that still need vocals at this point. Two still need words! So he says, “I have to go to this baby shower before I go to Milan. I’ll be back at 4 p.m., and from 4 to 6 I’ll do the vocals. Then I have to go.” I say, “OK,” thinking it’s not OK, and he says, “Don’t worry. I’ll score 40 points for you in the fourth quarter.” Again it just seemed impossible, but that’s basically what he did. He didn’t come back until after 4, and we probably didn’t start until after 5. He said, “I have an hour and 10 minutes. Let’s go.” And then it was full-on NBA finals [laughs]. It probably ended up taking two hours. Five vocals. He wrote two lyrics on the spot.
Kanye West is all over the place. That sounds about right. Also, Kanye and Rick Rubin both live in empty white boxes. That also sounds about right. Go read the whole thing when you have a minute. It’s interesting, to say the least.
I would argue that this doesn’t sound like chaotic in a bad way. The worst thing is when you’re working with someone who doesn’t care and makes you work long hours because they don’t have ideas. Kanye certainly had a lot of material here and his timetable was very ambitious but it sounds like it would’ve been a creatively fun project to work on despite the intense hours. Plus they seemed to connect on what it should sound like and their love of white boxes.
The studio is a tedious place. If you’ve never had to record an album, you have to realize that 2 weeks is nothing ESPECIALLY if all of your material isn’t even worked out yet. 2 weeks to polish up and basically finish writing a major label album? Yeah, that’s stressful…
@Five Year Mission I’m not a recording engineer but I am a video editor and I’ve worked on projects with crazy deadlines. My point wasn’t that it was not stressful. My point was that in my experience there is a huge difference between what is described in this article and what I’ve experienced when people are putting long hours into a project because they don’t have any ideas or direction. Even worse is when the director or talent just don’t care to show up on time or put in the long hours with you. That’s not what Rick is describing here. He’s just saying that Kanye had a crazy deadline but he put in the work creatively to bring it together.
so where does daft punk end up in all this (like daft punk)
