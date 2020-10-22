Rico Nasty’s road to Nightmare Vacation continues with “Don’t Like Me,” her latest single featuring Don Toliver and Gucci Mane. Over a radio-ready beat from BuddahBless, Rico and company explain all the reasons their haters can’t seem to find it in their hearts to let go. “They tryna find out what the vibe is like,” Rico gloats on her verse. “So when they mimic, I don’t wonder why.” Meanwhile, Toliver holds down the hook and Gucci provides his own verse running down all the reasons they have to flex.

When the pandemic pushed back the release of Nightmare Vacation, Rico used the additional time to work on new visuals and songs for the album, telling Uproxx that the coronavirus “might have inspired me to actually do what I always wanted to do with the album, which was make it very virtual.” So far, she’s released videos for “Popstar,” “iPhone,” and “Own It,” although she hasn’t shared any additional details about the album or its release yet. Rico also recently collaborated with a surprise entertainer: children’s TV mascot Hip Hop Harry, who joined Rico for a PSA encouraging fans to vote.

