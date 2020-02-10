Rico Nasty isn’t letting her “snub” for the Birds Of Prey soundtrack get her down. The outspoken rapper has been knocking out singles like “IDGAF” as she works on her major-label debut album. In the meantime, it looks like she isn’t too busy to help Memphis rapper Jucee Froot stage a prison riot in the wild video for her single “Psycho (Remix).”

Interestingly enough, Jucee Froot was included on the Birds Of Prey soundtrack as a new signee to Atlantic Records. She appeared on the song “Danger,” co-produced by Daniel Pemberton and Imad Royal. She’ll also be hitting the road with Detroit rapper Kash Doll next month and performing at Rolling Loud Miami in May.

Of course, even being left off the soundtrack in question gave Rico a chance to raise her profile. While “Psycho” is an excellent opportunity to do so, she also ingratiated herself with fans by showing off her nice side when she defended Saweetie from criticisms for her appearance on the soundtrack. Meanwhile, her singles like the punk-edged “Hard” will have fans anxiously awaiting news of her debut’s release date.

Watch the video for “Psycho” above.

