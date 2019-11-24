Rico Nasty has had an eventful year. The rapper was named a part of the XXL Freshmen Class and dropped her highly-anticipated record, Anger Management. But with her newfound fame, the rapper still devotes meaningful time to her family and four-year-old son.

Nasty gave her son an adorable surprise at a recent show when she brought him on stage to sing his favorite song from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. With a Spider-Man action figure in hand, the rapper’s son sang along to Post Malone and Swae Lee’s hit song “Sunflower.”

Nasty’s four-year-old son Cameron took the stage with his mom in front of a large crowd. To his excitement, Nasty played his favorite song and the crowd moved their arms to the beat. Cameron clutched his Spider-Man action figure and Nasty gave him a Spider-Man mask.

In other news, Rico Nasty recently featured on “Lighthouse,” a track curated and produced by UK’s Take A Daytrip. On the track, Rico trades verses with slowthai and ICECOLDBISHOP. Over grumbling synths, Nasty raps about her rise to fame. “Went from rags to riches, went from ‘Who dat?’ to ‘Please let me take pictures’ / All I wanna do is get rich and then get richer / Only person in my family making six figures.”