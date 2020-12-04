Rico Nasty Takes Over A Fight Club In Her Hot-Tempered ‘STFU’ Video

The wait for Rico Nasty’s official debut album has lasted a full calendar year and then some. The DMV rapper began releasing singles and teasing the Nightmare Vacation debut at the end of 2019 and releases continued to pour in all throughout the year. While the wait may have taken longer than fans originally expected, the album has officially arrived, ensuring that Rico’s promise of an album in 2020 was not broken.

The album arrived with a new video for the thrashing “STFU,” which finds Rico Nasty and her girl gang taking over an all-male fight club to prove that they can brawl with the boys. Decked out in one of her trademark colorful looks, Rico brings the raucous punk energy that has made her a rage fave over the past several years and had fans demanding for her to spit in their mouths on the tour for her 2018 mixtape Nasty.

Previous singles include “OHFR?,” “iPhone,” and “Don’t Like Me,” while the album itself includes features from Aminé, Don Toliver, Gucci Mane, PPCocaine, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Trippie Redd.

Press play on the video above to hear “STFU.”

Nightmare Vacation is out now via Sugar Trap / Atlantic. Get it here.

