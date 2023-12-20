Rihanna had one of the year’s most iconic pop culture moments with her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February. That was both because of the performance itself, and because Rihanna took the stage and revealed she was pregnant. It turns out that wasn’t initially part of the plan, though: Her baby bump just got too big and she couldn’t hide it anymore.

On the red carpet of her new Puma launch on Monday (December 18), Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans asked Rihanna about her halftime look and she explained, “Here’s the thing: I did what I had to do, right? My jumper couldn’t zip up [laughs]. No one knew I was pregnant, I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy.’ So the under-arm was stretchy and this was baggy, but you know, the zip, it just stopped right there, so it had to be what it had to be!”

Rihanna gave birth to the baby, her and ASAP Rocky’s second, a few months later, in August. The birth certificate surfaced in September, and the document revealed that Rihanna and Rocky named the baby Riot Rose Mayers, and that Riot was born on August 1 at 7:41 a.m. in Los Angeles’ Cedar Sinai Hospital.

