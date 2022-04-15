Life on Twitter comes at you fast. Yesterday’s trending topic du jour was an unfounded claim that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were breaking up because ASAP had cheated on the pregnant pop star with footwear fashion designer Amina Muaddi. The Twitter hive and rumor mill quickly began spiraling out of control, until Muaddi herself made a post this morning saying that “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.”

Muaddi’s post pretty quickly quelled the rumor and then later today, fashion writer and noted Twitter antagonizer Louis Pisano issued an apology for starting the rumor to begin with. Which is nice, but the trouble is, the forced apology made some people on Twitter think Pisano was handed a cease and desist order and had to make a statement. “…I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets,” his statement (which he tweeted, of course) read. “I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused. I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I’m going to move away from.”

It’s a wild world that we live in when somebody says that they’re “messy as a brand.” If only Twitter users would show some restraint and consider where they get their information (said every journalist ever), then maybe unsuspecting celebrities like Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and Amina Muaddi wouldn’t get dragged like this. Perhaps if Elon Musk buys out Twitter, then this could change. But it’s doubtful.