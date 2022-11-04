Who Will Appear As Models In Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4’ Show?

November is gearing up to be a busy month for Rihanna. Still on the heels of releasing her grand comeback single “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna has her Navy abuzz for a reported second song that is said to play in the credits of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the same week as the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna is also set to debut her new collection of her signature Savage X Fenty line of underwear, lingerie, loungewear, and intimates in her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show.

As usual, fans can expect a grand event filled with actors, musicians, and other notable figures modeling Rih Rih’s latest fashions.