November is gearing up to be a busy month for Rihanna. Still on the heels of releasing her grand comeback single “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna has her Navy abuzz for a reported second song that is said to play in the credits of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the same week as the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna is also set to debut her new collection of her signature Savage X Fenty line of underwear, lingerie, loungewear, and intimates in her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show.
As usual, fans can expect a grand event filled with actors, musicians, and other notable figures modeling Rih Rih’s latest fashions.
Who Will Appear As Models In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4 Show?
Among this year’s models are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Winston Duke, and Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph. Singer and TikTok influencer Bella Poarch, as well as YouTuber Rickey Thompson are also set to make appearances during the show. Zola actress Taylour Paige and Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu will grace the runway, along with Snowfall‘s Damson Idris and Black-ish‘s Marsai Martin.
In a polarizing move, this year’s Savage X Fenty show will feature Johnny Depp, who will be the first man to have his own spotlight segment, as reported by TMZ.
Stars featuring in @Rihanna’s #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW Vol. 4.
Streaming November 9th on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/LdlTtJUZFm
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2022
The news about Depp joining the show was just reported today (November 3), however, you can check out the originally announced models above.
Savage X Fenty, Vol. 4 streams 11/9 on Prime Video.