Rihanna Reveals The Big-Name Collaborator Who’s Working On Her Upcoming Album

As fans continue to press Rihanna for any slight detail about her forthcoming record, the singer continues to revel in their anticipation. Rihanna has been teasing her ninth studio album, exciting fans by hinting that the record was completed last December. But as the New Year drags on, Rihanna has finally divulged some concrete information about the record. Speaking in a recent interview, the singer said which artist she is collaborating with on the album.

Rihanna recently sat down for an interview with The Cut. While the conversation was mostly about her new clothing brand, the interviewer was able to grill Rihanna about her new music. The singer said she’s spending Valentine’s Day in the studio. “I’m going to be in the studio. I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time,” she said. When pressed, Rihanna finally coughed up the name. “Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell,” she said.

Ahead of the interview, the singer says she likes to “antagonize” fans about new music. But she is also quick to thwart any false claim. Rihanna recently back-tracked on Shaggy’s claims that he turned down a song with her because he didn’t want to audition for the part. Rihanna’s team clarified his statement, saying it was actually Shaggy who originally approached the singer.

While Rihanna has been teasing a new album, the singer has been working on much more than music. Along with running her clothing brand Savage X Fenty and makeup line Fenty Beauty, the singer recently teamed up with i-D to release Rihannazine. The zine is a collection of interviews and editorials co-curated by Rihanna that features the likes of Rico Nasty, Young M.A., and Gigi Hadid.

Read where Rihanna places on Uproxx’s The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2020.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.