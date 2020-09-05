A Rihanna Documentary Is Reportedly Coming To Amazon Next Year

Fans have been pressing Rihanna about new music for quite some time and the singer has enjoyed playing into their anticipation. But it seems like Rihanna’s fans may be getting a fair amount of Rihanna content in the upcoming year. Just yesterday, a song written for Rihanna’s upcoming ninth studio album was teased on social media and now, infamous director Peter Berg has reportedly confirmed a Rihanna documentary is slated for next summer.

In an interview with Collider, Berg announced the documentary, saying it will be out on Amazon some time around the Fourth of July. During the conversation, Berg gushed about the singer’s impressive career:

“The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now. Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her. […] She’s a remarkable woman, who everyday seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavors at a rate that it’s almost hard to keep up with. So every time we think we’re going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skin care line. She’s firing on all cylinders, she’s making new music now and she’s having so much success in business and she’s such an entrepreneur that we’re letting it grow, but we are gonna try and close it up in the spring and release it in the summer.”

The singer has yet to confirm the documentary, but it seems as though the film will cover her music career as well as her business endeavors.

