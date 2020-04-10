Rihanna is jumping on the livestreaming wave to celebrate the release of her new Fenty clothing line with the Fenty Social Club. The party celebrates the launch of the Fenty brand’s faux leather capsule. Launching later today (April 10) at 3pm PST, 6pm EST, and 11pm BST, the party will feature DJ sets from DJ Pedro, Kitty Ca$h, and Stretch Armstrong, with a performance from grime star Octavian. See below for the flyers.

Rihanna also donated quite a lot of money to coronavirus relief on top of providing entertainment, donating $5 million via her Clara Lionel Foundation to organizations all over the US and overseas, which helped food banks serving at-risk populations, provided medical equipment to hospitals, and helped speed up distribution of testing kits in Haiti and Malawi. Her home country, Barbados, received $1.4 million for ventilators.

She also teamed up with Jay-Z to distribute $2 million collectively to organizations in New York and Los Angeles to help vulnerable populations such as children of frontline healthcare workers, the elderly, the homeless, the incarcerated, and undocumented workers.

But of course, with so many fans — including Drake — clamoring for new music from the Bajan star, she’s also been hard at work on just that during quarantine. Hopefully, she’ have something new to play for fans who tune into Fenty Social Club this afternoon.

Check out the announcement for Fenty Social Club above, along with a preview of what to expect.