After Lil Wayne and Cardi B both delivered comments on the death of George Floyd, a number of other big name musicians stepped up to share their thoughts. Killer Mike and Beyonce both made comments Friday night, with Mike begging his fellow Atlanta citizens to end the violence in his hometown, saying, “It is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy.” Beyonce, on the other hand, reminded viewers in an Instagram video that justice has yet to have been fully served. “There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved.” Now Rihanna has delivered a strong message in a recent Instagram post.

Rihanna shared a picture of George Floyd to her Instagram, along with a lengthy caption that fully captured her displeasure and the overall disgust she felt in watching the video of Officer Derek Chauvin, who she called a “thug, pig, bum,” kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor

