Supporters believe Asap Rocky isn’t the only person in the Fenty household with a longstanding feud. Users online are convinced that Rihanna and Naomi Campbell are involved in a heated quarrel.

A viral video (viewable here) of Rihanna seemingly ignoring Naomi Cambell during a New York Fashion Week event on September 6 has users online in a tizzy. As the “Lift Me Up” singer made her way through the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum to her assigned seat of Alaia fashion the two fashion heavyweights seems to brush each other off.

Fans of each lady began to dig into the interaction further. Other clips from the event show Rihanna greeting several notable attendees including fellow supermodel Linda Evangelista (viewable here). Still no warm exchange between Rihanna and Campbell or even Law Roach can be found.

After the whisper grew louder, a source close to the matter told TMZ that the beef was one-sided. An insider with connection to Naomi Campbell told that outlet that Campbell doesn’t have a problem with Rihanna. The individual pointed out that Campbell’s face lit up with a smile as Rihanna made her way towards Campbell, and she even attended to help when her garment got caught up in her shoes.

Could this be a case of public overthinking? Sure. So, until Rihanna or Naomi Campbell address the rumor it is probably best not to rack your brain over it.