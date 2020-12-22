Rihanna Wants To Take Her Music To ‘A Different Level’ In 2021

As far as albums that aren’t yet confirmed to actually exist, Rihanna’s ninth may have been the most talked-about of 2020. Throughout the year, she dropped hints about the nature and progress of the album, and before the year is over, she has offered yet another promising tidbit.

In a conversation with UK publication Closer, Rihanna suggested that she wants to make some musical moves in 2021, saying, “2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be. My creativity is within my control, though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level.”

She also spoke about how the pandemic has given her an opportunity to slow down, saying, “I love what I do, but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do — watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk. It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”

Speaking of cooking, Rihanna also revealed her plan to release a cookbook that features her favorite Caribbean recipes. She said she “loves food from my Barbadian roots and eats a lot of fresh fish” and also gets down with “mac ‘n’ cheese, shepherd’s pie, and rum punch.”

Check out the full interview here.