Kendrick Lamar usually waits a few years between releasing new work. But thanks to the “Rich Spirit” rapper’s creative service company, PgLang, which he runs with Dave Free, he’s making an exception. On January 20, in a joint upload to Instagram, the company unveiled their latest creative endeavor with high-fashion house Chanel.

Chanel shared the official trailer for their forthcoming short film, The Button, starring Margaret Qualley, Anna Mouglalis, and Naomi Campbell, which is written and directed by Free. The ad features what seems to be an unreleased track from Lamar.

As Qualley searches for her missing fastener, Lamar’s record hypes up the viewer as they prepare to join the actress in her quest. On pgLang’s official Instagram, the company provided a synopsis of the collaboration:

At the invitation of Virginie Viard, Kendrick Lamar, and Dave Free meet the world of Chanel Haute Couture for the first time, bringing to life a story about time and transmission. Actress and House ambassador Margaret Qualley plunges us into the tale ‘The Button’ alongside actress and House ambassador Anna Mouglalis, as well as friend of the House, Naomi Campbell.

According to a note posted online, the film will be revealed in its entirety during Chanel’s spring/summer 2024 haute couture show on Tuesday, January 23, at 2 p.m. Paris time. View the full trailer below.