Rihanna FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party 2024 getty
Getty Image
Music

Rihanna Can’t Believe Some Of The Risqué Fashion Choices She’s Made: ‘I’ve Had My Nipples Out, My Panties Out’

As Rihanna as grown older and moved further into motherhood, she, by her own admission, has changed how far she’s willing to push the fashion envelope in terms of revealing looks.

At a launch event for Fenty X Puma yesterday (April 17), Rihanna explained how there are some styles of hers she looks back on in disbelief (as Vogue notes):

“I’ve done so much sh*t in my life. I’ve had my nipples out, my panties out. But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady — emphasis on ‘young’ — there are things I feel like I would never do. Like, ‘Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?’”

RiRi also spoke about how she looks back especially fondly on the Guo Pei gown she wore to the 2015 Met Gala, saying, “Nobody will ever forget that and I will never forget the feeling of discovering that designer based off of the design challenge that Anna gave me. And damn! You know what, no one would ever expect this, but there’s also the Stella McCartney crop top and skirt, and the party dress that she made me for that same [Met Gala] with my little ass crack out.”

Check out more from the interview here.

Listen To This
How To Buy Fred Again..’s ‘USB001’ On Vinyl
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×