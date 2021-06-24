Getty Image
Rihanna Forgot To Bring Her ID To A Bar, So The Bouncer Refused To Let Her In Despite Her Being Rihanna

There are some people who are real sticklers for the rules. Every kid you know who wanted to be the hall monitor ended up working in law enforcement, some ended up as middle management at a large corporation, and one, apparently, became the bouncer at New York nightspot Barcade, where Rihanna was refused entry after the internationally famous superstar, whose face and name are global institutions, who has been on TV since she was 17 (16 years ago!)… forgot her ID. Let’s go to the tape:

So, a couple of things here. One: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are an adorable couple albeit a slightly unconventional one. Two: What on Earth is this bouncer thinking? Look, man, I get it: Rules are rules. But look here, wannabe Captain America. That is Rihanna. Rihanna, who, again, has been famous for over 15 years. Whose age is readily and easily Googleable for anyone who owns a smartphone — which in 2021, includes approximately 85% of the American population. Maybe this bouncer just really needed this job, perhaps he lives in a pineapple under the sea that gets no internet, radio, or television reception, or maybe his boss was one of those aforementioned hall monitor kids and just could not abide making an exception for anyone, but whatever the case, it’s truly one of the most baffling celebrity-related incidents to take place this week… A week that also included both Meghan McCain and Piers Morgan commenting on Britney Spears’ conservatorship and Trick Daddy claiming Beyonce “can’t sing.”

Naturally, Twitter users are beside themselves as a result. A recurring theme seems to be an undercurrent of spiteful glee at the singer’s predicament, a perceived punishment for not releasing a new album in five years. Fortunately for the couple, they eventually got in, according to Buzzfeed, and a wonderful date night was had by all… except for that bouncer, who should really invest in a Spotify account or something. Check out some choice responses below.

