There are some people who are real sticklers for the rules. Every kid you know who wanted to be the hall monitor ended up working in law enforcement, some ended up as middle management at a large corporation, and one, apparently, became the bouncer at New York nightspot Barcade, where Rihanna was refused entry after the internationally famous superstar, whose face and name are global institutions, who has been on TV since she was 17 (16 years ago!)… forgot her ID. Let’s go to the tape:

Rihanna was refused entry into a bar by a bouncer after she forgot her ID. pic.twitter.com/INopKtyzRN — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) June 24, 2021

So, a couple of things here. One: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are an adorable couple albeit a slightly unconventional one. Two: What on Earth is this bouncer thinking? Look, man, I get it: Rules are rules. But look here, wannabe Captain America. That is Rihanna. Rihanna, who, again, has been famous for over 15 years. Whose age is readily and easily Googleable for anyone who owns a smartphone — which in 2021, includes approximately 85% of the American population. Maybe this bouncer just really needed this job, perhaps he lives in a pineapple under the sea that gets no internet, radio, or television reception, or maybe his boss was one of those aforementioned hall monitor kids and just could not abide making an exception for anyone, but whatever the case, it’s truly one of the most baffling celebrity-related incidents to take place this week… A week that also included both Meghan McCain and Piers Morgan commenting on Britney Spears’ conservatorship and Trick Daddy claiming Beyonce “can’t sing.”

Naturally, Twitter users are beside themselves as a result. A recurring theme seems to be an undercurrent of spiteful glee at the singer’s predicament, a perceived punishment for not releasing a new album in five years. Fortunately for the couple, they eventually got in, according to Buzzfeed, and a wonderful date night was had by all… except for that bouncer, who should really invest in a Spotify account or something. Check out some choice responses below.

I just saw a bouncer try to not let rihanna into a bar for not having id lmaoooo whose mans is this — Alec Neimand (@lgforkman) June 24, 2021

rihanna telling the bouncer who she is and he doesn’t care because he doesn’t remember the singer who hasn’t released an album in 5 years: pic.twitter.com/zP2NuFHiB8 — chu (@chuuzus) June 24, 2021

You can literally google Rihanna’s age. Wtf was that bouncer doing? — OluwaTeej the Suns Fan 🇳🇬🇨🇲🇳🇬🇨🇲☀️☀️ (@Less_HumbleTeej) June 24, 2021

The whole point of an ID is to verify that you are who are say you are That makes sense for normal people. The bouncer don’t know who I am Everyone KNOWS who Rihanna is. ID is useless. — OluwaTeej the Suns Fan 🇳🇬🇨🇲🇳🇬🇨🇲☀️☀️ (@Less_HumbleTeej) June 24, 2021

Rihanna: “it’s me, singer, Rihanna, you remember me?”

Bouncer: “oh yeah Rihanna, she’s a singer? Idk the last time I hear her music was…wait you a singer?” pic.twitter.com/qViTk9vh0b — ＶＯＮＡＳ (@SAINTLABYRINTH) June 24, 2021

to all the bouncers, waiters, whatever. don’t let rihanna in, tell her to turn around and go to the studio. sincerely – the world. — sabrina ミ☆ (@legendarihhhh) June 24, 2021

Sent my sister that video of rihanna being refused entry by that bouncer 😭 pic.twitter.com/jlhjk8HFMe — Guv (@guv360) June 24, 2021

this bouncer really tried to deny Rihanna entrance from *checks notes* BARCADE last night https://t.co/AMfIi84lTT — Stacey (@sommerstace) June 24, 2021