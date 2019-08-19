Rihanna Has Apparently Registered A New Song Called ‘Private Loving’

Getty Image

As we learned from her 2018 Vogue cover story, Rihanna is hard at work on a reggae album. Rih has been teasing a 2019 release date for a while now, but it looks like the singer is gearing up for a huge drop soon.

🚨 A new song called "Private Loving" has been registered on BMI. The song is written by Rihanna and Demarco (Jamaican dancehall/reggae artist) #R9 pic.twitter.com/b9rr6bndc5 — Rihanna News (@Rihanna2) August 17, 2019

As reported by HotNewHipHop, eagle-eyed fans noted this weekend that Rih has registered a new song called “Private Loving” on BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc). According to a Rihanna news Twitter account, the song features writing credits from Rihanna, Jamaican dancehall artist Demarco, and songwriter Monique Lawz.

Of course, just because a song is registered on BMI doesn’t mean that it will be a single, and it doesn’t mean it will even necessarily be released. Rihanna herself hasn’t confirmed anything related to “Private Loving,” but the song’s other songwriters have apparently shared some excitement about the song on social media.

In an Instagram post promoting her Fenty Beauty line in December 2018, a fan in the comments asked “But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?” Rihanna replied “2019.” The clock is ticking fast on 2019, but the singer promised that she’s not trying to torture fans waiting for her follow-up to Anti — she’s just working on getting the album perfect. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete,” she said in a recent interview. “It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out.”