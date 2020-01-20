Rihanna is a singer, business mogul, and now she can also call herself a journalist. The singer teamed up with i-D to release Rihannazine, a collection of interviews and editorials co-curated by Rihanna. The zine includes interviews with musicians like Rico Nasty and Young M.A., as well as other celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Alexa Demie. Released as part of i-D‘s 40th anniversary, Rihannazine is available online and as a limited print edition.

The singer said Rihannazine‘s curation comes from a place of activism. “For me, this very special issue of i-D represents change and culture,” Rihanna said in the project’s introduction. “It is dedicated to some of the people who are progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art and activism – creating a more inclusive and diverse future.”

Rico Nasty’s interview with Rihanna for the publication sheds light on the rapper’s career and rise to fame. Introducing herself as “a rapper, rock star and mommy,” Nasty says she defines her success as being at peace. “Not necessarily being stagnant or complacent, but just at peace with where you are in life.” The rapper also revealed that she regrets how competitive she was when first starting out in music. “I started out being all me, me, me, and then, the more time I spent in the industry, the more I wanted to start building a ladder to help all the other girls that haven’t seen what I’ve seen, because it’s something you want to share with the world,” she said.

Check out Rihannazine here.

