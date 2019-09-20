New York Fashion Week features a ton of buzz-worthy events, but perhaps the most talked about this year was Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, which took place on September 10 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The event’s organizers were careful to make sure that no photos (professional or otherwise) would be taken inside the venue, and there was a good reason for that: The show was being filmed for later broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, on September 20. That’s today, which means that the special is now available to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Amazon’s description of the show reads, “The Savage X Fenty Show is a shoppable visual event, giving us a look into Rihanna’s creative process for her latest lingerie collection. Modeled by incredible, diverse talent; celebrating all genders and sizes; and featuring performances by the hottest music artists, nowhere else will you feel this kind of empowerment.” There were definitely some top-tier performers taking the stage, including Migos, Big Sean, ASAP Ferg, DJ Khaled, Halsey, and Tierra Whack, as well as appearances from Normani and 21 Savage. There was some star power in the crowd, too: In attendance were Kacey Musgraves, Diplo, Lil Kim, Paris Hilton, and others.

Watch the Savage X Fenty Show special here, and find some preview clips above.