When Rihanna put on her first Savage X Fenty fashion show in 2018, it was clear she intended to revolutionize the industry. Rather than simply sending models down the runway in her lingerie garments, Rihanna tapped celebrities and famous models to showcase their outfits in a cinematic and size-inclusive show complete with live music and choreography. This year, Rihanna is once again inviting a number of today’s top stars to join her for her third Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The singer just dropped an exciting trailer for Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, previewing how the runway show will take over an entire building. Along with previously announced performances by Normani, Daddy Yankee, and Nas, Rihanna has invited musicians like Troye Sivan, Erykah Badu, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jazmine Sullivan to make a cameo in the performance. The entire show will be available to stream starting on September 24 exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.

According to an official press release, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty 2021 lingerie collection fashion show are meant to exude “baddie energy” by incorporating “strong lines that trace contours of the body and unconventional silhouettes that push the boundaries of individuality to bring out the baddie in everybody.”

Watch the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 trailer above.

Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 premieres 9/24 on Prime Video. Watch it here.