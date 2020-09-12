Rihanna has been teasing what will be her ninth album for three years now, and now she returns with some comforting news for those who wait. “I’m always working on new music. Just because I haven’t released an album in a few years doesn’t mean I haven’t been working on it,” she said in an interview with New! Magazine. “I’m not just going to put music out because people are craving it. I’m going to make it worth the wait – and it will be worth the wait.”

Rihanna also went on to say that her endeavors, whether it be in music or through her Fenty brand, are all “about achieving excellence,” adding, “That’s why I will never put an album out for the sake of it or do a movie for the sake of it or a fashion collaboration for the sake of it. I have to believe in it.”

Throughout the year, Rihanna has repeatedly talked up the album that still has no release date, from trolling a Rihanna lookalike to telling fans it would live to expectations. “You’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it,” she told ET. “I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting.” This came after Rihanna revealed in March she was “very aggressively working on music” in a profile with British Vogue.

(via New! Magazine)