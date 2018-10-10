Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama’s “Cherry” is already one of the standout pop bops of the fall. “Cherry” is a romantic, fizzy song about sexual awakening and the joy of noticing a cute girl for the first time. Backed by a sparkling, synth-driven beat, the song takes you through a dizzying fantasy of feeling. Since its release in August, “Cherry” blown up, especially among queer communities and anyone who appreciates a good bop. Sawayama’s shows in New York, Chicago, LA earlier this fall sold out fast, and old and new fans alike are hotly anticipating the release of her first LP.

Sawayama has teamed up with electronic musician Ryan Hemsworth for a high-energy remix of “Cherry.” Hemsworth speeds the song up, heightening its urgency and adding to the staccato rhythm of the verses (“Down the subway, you looked my way / With your girl gaze, with your girl gaze / That was the day everything changed / Couldn’t stay the same”). It’s easy to imagine this remix playing in every club, moving its listeners to inspired shoulder-ography and maybe a kiss on the dancefloor. “Cherry” is incredible, and hopefully the first of many break out hits for Sawayama.

Listen to Hemsworth’s remix of “Cherry” above.