After co-opting Matchbox Twenty’s ’90s classic “3 AM” in his “The Wishing Hour” video, RMR continues his 4th Quarter Medley project’s storyline with “That Was Therapeutic” featuring Amber Rose. Swapping out 25-year-old jams for a more recent hit, RMR puts his mischievous spin on Drake’s summertime smash “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Picking up where the previous video left off, “That Was Therapeutic” finds RMR visiting a literal therapy session with Amber Rose playing the perceptive professional to whom he vents. RMR even unmasks — off-camera, of course — so Amber can get a hands-on look at his signature accessory before he walks off into the next portion of the medley, previewing another reimagined ’90s bop: The Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” which was incidentally also covered fairly recently by another artist, Phoebe Bridgers. We can’t wait to see what kind of profane vandalism he’ll perform to the beloved City of Angels soundtrack standout.

RMR’s been developing his trap-crooner remixes of hit songs since he first drew attention with the viral “Rascal” video, becoming something of a gritty, ski-masked version of Weird Al Yankovic. Despite this, he’s also had plenty of success with original works as well, including “Dealer” and “Welfare” from his debut EP, Drug Dealing Is A Lost Art.

