Acclaimed producer and musician Robert Glasper announced Monday that he will be releasing a mixtape titled F*ck Yo Feelings Friday. Monday morning, the producer/pianist hyped a documentary about the mixtape and on Tuesday, uploaded it onto Youtube. “F*ck Yo Feelings mixtape out October 3rd,” Robert says. “Watch the doc.”

Fuck Yo Feelings mixtape out October 3rd. Watch the doc: https://t.co/yipSTCYDDz pic.twitter.com/VHbTuluu3D — Robert Glasper (@robertglasper) October 1, 2019

F*ck Yo Feelings will be released via Loma Vista and features an all-star ensemble cast: Yasiin Bey, Rapsody, Mick Jenkins, Denzel Curry, Andra Day, Terrace Martin, Herbie Hancock, Bilal, SiR, YBN Cordae, and Buddy, among others, appear on the tape. The tape features a 19-song tracklist and comes on the heels of Robert’s 2016 album ArtScience. Discussing YBN Cordae’s feature in the documentary, Robert explains how Cordae wrote his verse: “At the session when Herbie was jamming with us, we came up with this vibe on the spot and then YBN Cordae was in the control room,” Robert says. “And when we came out from jamming, YBN came up to me and was like, ‘Yo, I wrote something to that.’…He literally wrote it while we were jamming.”

In addition to his album next month, Robert’s set for a monthlong residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club starting the day his mixtape drops.

Check our interview with Robert here.