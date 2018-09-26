Konichiwa

The Robyn album rollout campaign continues. For fans of the pop singer who haven’t quite come to terms with the idea that she is actually going to release her first, full-length album in nearly a decade just next month, today, the Swedish star has decided to offer a little more evidence, sharing the single “Honey” from her album of the same name.

If the song itself sounds a little bit familiar that might be because you actually have heard it before. Last year, Robyn decided to allow Lena Dunham to use “Honey” for an episode of the final season her HBO show Girls. “After Lena used ‘Dancing On My Own’ in the first season of Girls, in the most amazing way, I was so happy she asked me if she could put another of my songs in the series,” she explained in an Instagram post at the time. “I sent her some music I’m working on and she picked ‘Honey.’ It wasn’t ready to be released, but we finished this version for her.”

The finished version, which she shared today has been altered since it’s appearance on that series, but you can finally listen to it below. Robyn’s full album Honey is set to be released on October 26 via Konichiwa and Interscope Records.