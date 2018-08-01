Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In 2010, Robyn released Body Talk, her seventh album, and as of now, her most recent one. It looks like that might all change soon, though, because the Swedish pop queen is back with her first new music in eight years, an exciting new single called “Missing U.”

The song — which was co-written and co-produced by Robyn, Klas Åhlund, and Metronomy’s Joseph Mount — begins with light synths that are 2018’s club-ready answer to The Who’s “Baba O’Reilly.” From there, it evolves into a head-bobbing electronic pop track that reminds us all why we’ve missed Robyn so much in the first place. The single is also accompanied by a short film that was created on a recent trip to New York, during which Robyn joined fans at a regular Robyn club night.

“‘Missing U’ is a song about this trippy thing that happens when people disappear, it’s like they become even more clear and you see them everywhere,” Robyn says of the track. “[The song is] also a little bit of a message to my fans, that I’ve missed them.”

Unfortunately, this new single doesn’t come with a formal album announcement, although it does appear that this news will be coming soon: Back in February, Robyn was asked on Twitter if she has a new album on the way, and she responded, “I do. Some time this year honey.”

Listen to “Missing U” and watch the short film above.