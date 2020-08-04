Just this year, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation team has putting money into fighting discrimination and social injustice. Recently, they showed their support for a Charleston protestor who was arrested and demanded that their charges be dropped. They also partnered with Yo Gotti this year to sue Mississippi for their inhumane prison conditions. Roc Nation has now shifted their focus to the youth in a new partnership with Long Island University, where they’ve launched the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

In a Historic Collaboration, Roc Nation and Long Island University Establish Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment to Educate the Next Generation of Industry Changemakers from LIU Brooklyn. https://t.co/TspxffbSZ3 pic.twitter.com/5Aplrosmhf — Roc Nation (@RocNation) August 4, 2020

Based in Jay-Z’s hometown of Brooklyn, the partnership will grant undergraduate students opportunities to work in the music, sports, and entertainment industries, offering degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship & production, as well as sports management. In addition to an education from university professors, students will be able to meet with visiting guest artists and lecturers, gaining experience in their respective fields through internships and networking with professional contacts. Students can begin enrolling for the fall 2021 semester starting next month. Other opportunities at the School include a Roc Nation Hope Scholarship, which will be awarded to 25 percent of the incoming freshman class and guarantee them a debt-free departure from the school, as well as individualized support and mentorship.

“Pursuing higher education is an investment in one’s future. This partnership, envisioned alongside LIU President Dr. Cline, is a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City and beyond,” Roc Nation’s CEO Desiree Perez said in a statement on the company’s website. “We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

Visit Roc Nation’s website to read the company’s full statement on the new partnership.