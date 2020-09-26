XXL Freshman Class member Rod Wave dropped his Pray 4 Love (Deluxe) album back in August. The deluxe effort gave fans a handful of bonus tracks, including the Lil Baby collaboration “Rags2Riches 2,” a follow-up to the album’s “Rags2Riches” with ATR Son Son. Now, the two team up once again to share a reflective video to their joint track.

The visual places Lil Baby and Rod Wave inside an opulent mansion. Trading verses in front of thick stacks of cash, the two rappers chart their success without forgetting to first pay homage to where they came from. “No silver spoons, we had plastic utensils / He just came home, he still packin’ his pistol / Die in these streets or get saved by the system / Or get you some millions, my lifestyle is vicious,” Lil Baby raps.

While the “Rags2Riches 2” visual debuts several weeks after the original collaboration dropped, the song recently saw an uptick in popularity thanks to TikTok. The app released the song on its platform, which catapulted the collaboration higher in the charts, leading to the lavish video’s production.

Rod Wave was able to secure a feature from Lil Baby but it definitely came with a price tag. Earlier this summer, Lil Baby revealed how much it costs for him to feature on a track — and it’s not cheap. The rapper said he asks for at least $100,000 before even considering hopping on a project.

Watch Rod Wave and Lil Baby’s “Rags2Riches 2” video above.

Pray 4 Love (Deluxe) is out now via Alamo. Get it here.