Rod Wave is about to release his third album Soulfly, but before it arrives, he’s delivered a unique treat to fans. Following the release of “Street Runner,” the lead single from his upcoming full-length effort, the Florida native has teamed up with Krool Toys for a collaborative project tied to the track that delivers an arcade-inspired game.

Rod also spoke about the new song and game, saying it’s “a personal song about the sacrifices I made to pursue this career that I have now all while never forgetting about the family and loved ones I’m doing it for. This video game brings my story to life beyond the music.”

In a statement to Complex, Stefan of Krool Toys explained the inspiration behind the game: “When building out this game we really wanted to give people the feeling of being back in an arcade getting behind one of those old school sit-down racing games, as well as incorporate some elements from Rod’s home of Florida.”

Street Runner can be played through Krool Toys here. Rod is also offering a chance to win a one-of-one Street Runner Game Boy box, as well as a customized Game Boy Advance, which one can enter in here.

As for Soulfly, the album will arrive on March 26 and feature 19 songs, with a sole guest appearance from Chicago rapper Polo G.