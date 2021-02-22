The good news is it looks like Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg have a new video on the way. The bad news is that during the production of that visual, things got dangerous and a shooting left three people injured.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, on Sunday afternoon at a scrap yard in southwest Atlanta, Ricch and Dugg were filming a video when gunshots rang out. Two people, Antoine Blake, 25, and Vernon Moulder, 29, were shot but were able to take themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital. Atlanta police confirmed both Blake and Moulder are in stable condition. A third person, Peter Cook, 39, was hurt not by a gunshot, but by debris. Ricch and Dugg were reportedly unhurt, with Dugg himself later confirming on an Instagram Story, “Appreciate the concerns though I did not get SHOT!!!!!”

Teresa Lakes, a medic who was on set for COVID screening purposes, said, “Everyone started running, trying to get out or take cover; lot of places to take cover in there. Anyone that was injured, I laid hands on ’em to make sure they were OK. Just glad it wasn’t a lot worse than it could have been… could have been worse.”

