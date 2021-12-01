Roddy Ricch’s Album ‘Live Life Fast’ Will Drop In Time For Christmas

Traditionally, the holiday season has always been kind of a dead zone for new music releases because much of the music industry infrastructure is shut down; venues are closed, office workers go on vacation, and artists — who, like most of us, want to spend time with family — don’t often feel like working when no one else is.

However, over the last few years, it’s becoming more and more common for at least one major artist to utilize the relatively quiet period to drop a new project free of all the fuss and competition that crowds release dates in, say, summer or fall. In 2019, Rico Nasty released Nightmare Vacation, her long-awaited debut, and Roddy Ricch put out Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, while in 2020, Playboi Carti dropped his own highly-anticipated third album, Whole Lotta Red.

This year, it looks like Roddy is going to continue his own tradition; his new album, Live Life Fast, has officially been given a release date after months of anticipation: December 17, 2021. It seems he likes the December release now (as he should — Please Excuse Me debuted at No. 1 in 2019, then returned to the top spot a few weeks later) and will enjoy a release window that’ll see him claiming plenty of listeners’ attention… especially those looking for an alternative to all the holiday classics. Roddy and his label, Atlantic Records, shared a glimpse of the album’s cover, as well, which was photographed by Raven Varona — photographer to the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, Future, and more.

Live Life Fast is due 12/17 on Atlantic.