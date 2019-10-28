Emerging Compton rapper Roddy Ricch has been riding high since the release of his 2018 mixtape Feed The Streets II, collaborating with big names like Mustard on “Ballin’” and Nipsey Hussle on “Racks In The Middle,” and now he’s announced the release date for his major-label debut. It’s called Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial and it’s due December 6 via Atlantic Records.

The announcement follows the release of his latest single, “Start With Me” featuring Gunna, on Friday. The press release announcing the album’s release date also came with a treat for fans: The link to the music video for “Start With Me,” which was shot in Los Angeles by Spike Jordan and depicts both the highs and lows of Roddy’s rise to stardom, from revenge-motivated shootouts to cruises with a squad of women in a white Rolls Royce.

According to Atlantic, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial will feature appearances from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Meek Mill, and Ty Dolla Sign, as well as the 2019 XXL Freshman‘s early-October single, “Big Stepper.” You can check out the “Big Stepper” video here.

