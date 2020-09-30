Roddy Ricch closed out 2019 with his stellar debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, and the momentum from that project carried on into 2020 as both the album and its top single, “The Box,” spent a large amount of time atop their respective charts. Soon, Roddy would land another No. 1 thanks to his feature on DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” another song that would spend quite some time atop of the charts. Continuing his hot streak, the Compton native takes a stab at Internet Money’s growing hit song, “Lemonade,” with a new remix.

Preceded by Don Toliver, the Houston native made sure to switch things up on his own end by laying down a whole new verse for the remix before stepping aside to let Roddy shine. With Nav and Gunna’s verses out of the way, Roddy Ricch comes through and paints a new picture on the song, one that provides a bit more grit than the super slimy verse that Gunna laid on the original track. With the song currently sitting at No. 13 on the Billboard singles chart, the new remix could provide just the boost it needs to crack the top 10.

The new remix arrives after Roddy received 11 nominations at the upcoming BET Hip-Hop Awards in categories including Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Song Of The Year, and Hip-Hop Album Of The Year.

Press play on the “Lemonade” remix with Roddy Ricch above.

