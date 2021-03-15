Roddy Ricch’s Grammys Performance Of ‘The Box’ Was Literally Epic

Roddy Ricch has become well-acquainted with the Grammy Awards committee and viewers, receiving three nominations and winning one at last year’s ceremony. This year, he not only added six new nominations to his growing collection but also performed at the ceremony, delivering a sweeping rendition of his song “The Box,” prefaced by a snippet of “Heartless.” The performance was literally epic, featuring a demolished Greek god statue, with Roddy playing a grand piano and backed by a harp.

WATCH: @RoddyRicch takes the #Grammys stage with his nominated song The Box and Heartless. pic.twitter.com/7J6tLg8aXk — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) March 15, 2021

The Compton rapper has certainly had more Grammy success than his youth and relative inexperience would suggest, thanks in large part to his proximity to the late, great Nipsey Hussle. Their 2019 collaboration “Racks In The Middle” won Best Rap Performance at the 2020 Grammys, just months after he released his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The song was also nominated for Best Rap Song, while Roddy’s Mustard collaboration “Ballin’” was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

This year, he’s got even more bites at the apple thanks to his two 2020 No. 1 hits. While his TikTok-favorite solo single “The Box” is up for Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Song, and Song Of The Year, Roddy’s collaboration with DaBaby, “Rockstar,” has them both anticipating potential wins for Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Record Of The Year. The duo performed the song with “Da Baby Boomers” earlier in the evening.

Watch Roddy Ricch’s performance above.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.