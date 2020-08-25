Roddy Ricch’s New Album Is Coming ‘Soon As F*ck’

Compton rapper Roddy Ricch has been enjoying his 2020 as his singles “The Box” and “Rockstar” with DaBaby have spent theyear dominating the Billboard charts — and Spotify’s most-streamed songs lists — but it’s almost time for him to followup his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. During a recent Instagram Live chat with fans — during which Roddy splashed around in a swimming pool backdropped by palm trees and an ocean view while listening to someone who sounds a lot like Meek Mill — Roddy told his viewers a new album is coming “soon as f*ck.”

It would certainly be great timing for the 21-year-old upstart, who began the year by winning his first-ever Grammy Award alongside Nipsey Hussle for their collaboration “Racks In The Middle.” His album’s back at the forefront of fans’ consciousness thanks to a trending meme comparing his album cover to the art for the upcoming Youngboy Never Broke Again album, and Roddy himself kicked off anticipation for a new project in his recent interview with GQ. Saying he was taking his time so the album would be a “full-blown masterpiece,” his latest comments would seem to contradict at least the first half of that statement. But as long as it lives up to the latter, Roddy’s upward trajectory should continue into the next year and beyond.

