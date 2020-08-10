Roddy Ricch Says His Next Album Will Be ‘A Full-Blown Masterpiece’

In a new interview with GQ, Compton rapper Roddy Ricch discusses his precipitous rise, how quarantine has affected his life, and why he won’t be releasing a followup to his No.1 debut anytime soon. The latter, he says, is because he wants his next album to be a “full-blown masterpiece,” which means he’s waiting for the right moment to release it.

Of his quarantine activities, Roddy says he’s spent the past few months bingeing the 50 Cent-produced drama For Life, about a wrongfully incarcerated man who studies law in prison and successfully appeals his own case, then becomes a lawyer once freed. He also calls Don’t Let Go the best movie he’s seen during quarantine.

When it comes to his music, though, he says his routine remains unaffected: “Maybe I make a little less music but I feel like for me right now less is more,” he admits. “I could work for two or three days and make fifty songs. And then I’ll step away for like a week… Spending more time figuring out how I feel and figuring out different things around me.”

But he says this quality over quantity approach means he probably won’t be putting anything out for a while. “Could I drop a new album right now?” he ponders. “Yes. Will I? No.” He argues it’s not a question of readiness, but “more about the timing. I really just drop when I feel like it. The next album is going to be a full blown masterpiece. A real idea. A real body of work.”

For more, read the full GQ interview here.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.