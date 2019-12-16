Roddy Ricch is closing out 2019 on several high notes after exploding onto the scene as a relative unknown at the beginning of the year with appearances on Post Malone’s “Wow.” remix and Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks In The Middle.” 12 months later, Roddy has been nominated for two Grammys (one for “Racks In The Middle” and one for his Mustard feature “Ballin“) and now, his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is officially a chart topper despite missing a mystery feature that could have been anyone from Drake to Nipsey Hussle.

According to Billboard, Roddy picked up 101,000 equivalent album units in the week since Antisocial released, comprised of 98,000 streaming equivalent albums — a sign that he is a star for and from the streaming generation, much like his “Tip Toe” guest A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, with whom he also shares a label. A Boogie’s Hoodie SZN became the record holder for the album with the lowest physical sales to go No.1 twice at the beginning of the year.

The Who’s new album Who came in at No. 2 with 89,000 units, Camila Cabello’s Romance was No. 3 with 86,000 units, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding landed at No. 4 with 66,000 units, and XXXTentacion’s posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever is No. 5. Juice WRLD’s two albums, Goodbye & Good Riddance and Death Race For Love, both returned to the top 10 as well, at No. 6 and 10, respectively.

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is out now on Atlantic. Get it here.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.