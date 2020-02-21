Roddy Ricch Paid Tribute To Pop Smoke While On Tour In New York

Tributes continue to pour in for the late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, who died Tuesday after being shot during a home invasion. The latest tribute to emerge comes from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch, who at 21 years old is just a year older than Pop Smoke was at the time of his death. Roddy was on tour in New York promoting his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, so it was only right he salute the local hometown hero. During his show at Terminal 5, he had his DJ play a portion of Pop’s breakout hit “Welcome To The Party.” Watch the video below.

Roddy Ricch pays tribute to Pop Smoke. pic.twitter.com/ZgZoLC8BlY — Rap Daily (@RapDailyx) February 20, 2020

Despite initially being treated as a robbery gone wrong, Pop Smoke’s death is now reportedly being investigated as a gang-related homicide after police finished their preliminary investigation. Security cameras at the Hollywood Hills home where the shooting occurred showed four men wearing hoodies and masks force their hair into the house shortly after the occupants locked up for the night. The incident prompted many of Pop’s colleagues in the rap game to reflect on the ways in which fame brings its own dangers and the ways artists can potentially sidestep those pitfalls.

Watch Roddy Ricch’s tribute to Pop Smoke above.

