Roddy Ricch began 2020 with a slew of accomplishments. His debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial became the first album to top the charts on four separate occasions in five years following Taylor Swift’s 1989 from 2014-15. Simultaneously, Roddy would also begin his reign atop the Billboard singles chart with the “The Box,” where he spent 11 weeks at the No. 1 position. Extending his accolade list, Roddy took the 2020 BET Award virtual award stage for a colorful of “Ballin” and “The Box.”

Kicking off his performance by a piano, Roddy began with “Ballin.” Back a vibrant blue backdrop, he delivered a smooth and nearly-acoustic performance of the song before transitioning to “The Box” halfway through the song. Turning things up for the former Billboard chart-topper, Roddy kicked off the song in a Lamborghini before transitioning to the stage to complete the rest of the song. Earning the second-most nominations with five, Roddy will also look to an award tonight in the five categories which include Album Of The Year, Video Of The Year, and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

Roddy’s BET performance comes as his second in as many days. Saturday night, he was one of many artists to perform virtually as a part of the 2020 Roots Picnic festival. Rocking what looked like a diamond-laced jean jacket, Roddy gave an acoustic performance of “Ballin” for viewers. Both performances came on the heels of his newly-released “Rockstar” video with DaBaby.

Check out his performance in the video above.

Roddy Ricch is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.