Roddy Ricch continued his chart dominance this week, with “The Box” clocking in at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for the third week in a row. Naturally, as the Compton rapper made his late night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it was only right that he performed his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

It was also only right that he paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who died over the weekend in a helicopter crash with eight other people including his daughter Gianna Bryant. Roddy wore a Lakers jersey bearing the now-inescapable #8 — appropriate, considering the youngster’s jaw-dropping takeover of the game in such a relatively short time. To top things off, he actually performed inside a box — or at least a three-sided approximation of one. Where most rappers have a screen behind them, Roddy was walled in, reflecting the claustrophobic vibe of the itself.

It was a bittersweet week for Roddy. In addition to topping the Hot 100 for the third time, he also won his first Grammy for “Racks In The Middle,” on which he performs the hook alongside another fallen hometown hero, the late, great Nipsey Hussle. Along with Meek Mill, he released a tribute to Nipsey, which he also performed at the Grammys.

Watch Roddy Ricch’s late night TV debut performance of “The Box” above.

