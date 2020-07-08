Roddy Ricch Bends The Rules For A Garage-Bound, Soulful Tiny Desk Concert

Since NPR Tiny Desk Concerts are no longer taking place at the NPR offices in Washington, DC, artists have been shooting their own, at-home concerts for the popular segment. While this has resulted mostly in artists trying their best to reproduce the office environment with stripped-down performances of their favorite songs, the latest participant, Roddy Ricch, seems to have decided to bend the rules a bit, delivering his performance from a space that looks bigger than the whole office where the segment is usually filmed.

Cramming several members of 1500 Or Nothin’ into what looks like a garage, Roddy’s Tiny Desk Concert rivals most mid-size venues for production value, complete with lighting, amps, backup singers, and two sets of drums on the back line. Roddy himself starts the show at his keyboard, playing the opening chords of “Perfect Time” before emerging to rap as he roams the makeshift stage. He’s joined on “Bacc Seat” by LA crooner Ty Dolla Sign and gives a short speech touching on current events before delivering a warm rendition of his album closer “War Baby.”

Watch Roddy Ricch’s Tiny Desk Concert above.

