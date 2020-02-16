Roddy Ricch Finds Himself Atop The ‘Billboard’ Albums Chart For A Fourth Time

After taking the runner-up position to Lil Wayne’s Funeral album last week — which was bound to happen, as his record, nearly two months old, was competing against Wayne’s first-week sales — Roddy Ricch‘s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial has reclaimed its position atop the Billboard album charts for the fourth time.

According to Billboard and Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Roddy’s debut amassed a total of 79,000 equivalent album units for the week ending on February 13. This number is only 7,000 less than the amount Roddy sold last week, when he came in at number two. Upon returning to the top of the charts, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial stands as the first album to top the charts on four separate occasions since Taylor Swift’s 1989 back in 2014-15. The album has also failed to exit the top five on the charts since its release.

As for the rest of the top five, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding and Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered came in at, respectively, two and three. Green Day found themselves at No. 4 with Father Of All, their first album since 2016, and Billie Eilish​ rounds out the top five with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Read our review of Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial here.

[via Billbaord]