Lately, everyone’s talking about Diamond Certification. Just last week, Cardi B became the first-ever female rapper ever with two Diamond certified tracks and yesterday, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” claimed Diamond Certification as well (and surpassed over a billion streams, natch.) But what exactly constitutes Diamond Certification, you might ask? It’s an official Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification that signifies an album or single that has sold over ten million units. So essentially, it’s a 10 times Platinum release. And today, we have a new friend in the Diamond business.

Roddy Ricch definitely has the mojo deals coming his way now that his single “The Box” is officially Diamond Certified. The 23-year-old Compton rapper’s track joins such illustrious company as Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” Kanye West’s “Stronger,” Adele’s “Hello,” and Pharrell’s “Happy.” He was presented with the plaque yesterday.

But he won’t be resting his laurels on the new plaque for too long, as his next album, Live Life Fast, is set to drop before the end of the year. So if you’re looking for any last-minute stocking stuffer ideas, you could help the man on the way to his next Diamond certification.

Live Life Fast is due 12/17 on Atlantic.

