Styles P Is Bringing A Pop-Up Juice Bar To Rolling Loud NY

When Eve said “Money, power, respect, you’ll be eatin’ right” on the hook of the iconic Lox track “Money, Power Respect,” do you think she knew what Styles P would be scheming more than 20 years leader? Turns out he founded a juice company called “Juices For Life” in the Bronx. Facts only.

The Yonkers native has two stores already, a third one coming in Brooklyn and now a pop-up juice bar coming to Rolling Loud NY this weekend. So in between seeing Travis Scott, 50 Cent, and J.Cole at the Oct. 28-30th Citi Field festival, you’ll get an opportunity to nourish your body at a full-on “Juices For Life” stand.

Clearly, the still prolific P has been on to something. “Styles P is living proof that taking care of your body from the inside out will keep your skills sharp, as evidenced by his effortless breath control and dominance of the microphone,” Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif said in a statement.

But the collaboration runs deeper than that, with a new merch line inspired by Styles P’s holistic ways, and A$AP Ferg’s new single, “Green Juice” out tomorrow, entitled “Green Juice.” The “Juices For Life” location in the Bronx will serve as a pop-up shop for the merch throughout the weekend. Rolling Loud also announced a merch collab with the Billionaire Boys Club BBC Ice Cream line that’ll be available at the fest as well as as the BBC Ice Cream store in SoHo.

Check out one of the Rolling Loud x Juices For Life tees below.