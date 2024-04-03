Here’s what to know about when the event is taking place and how to get tickets.

Just a few weeks after Rolling Loud was held in California, it will be heading to Miami later this year too. Although the lineup has yet to be announced, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone , Future, Metro Boomin, and more performed recently — so fans can expect their major and favorite artists to take the stage in Miami. Additionally, it will be a special show, marking the tenth anniversary of the festival.

When Is Rolling Loud Miami 2024?

Rolling Loud Miami will take place on December 13 to 15 at the Hard Rock Stadium. Pre-sale passes will be available this Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. ET, with fans able to register now online to have access when it opens. Tickets purchased during this pre-sale will also include an exclusive t-shirt.

“It was incredible seeing the Rolling Loud community come together in Los Angeles for a truly unforgettable weekend of music,” Rolling Loud’s Co-Founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif shared in a statement. “Rolling Loud has grown so much over the past ten years, and we are proud to have developed a place where passionate fans can experience all aspects of hip-hop culture. Now, with California in the books, we look forward to the biggest party of all: our ’10 Years of Rolling Loud’ anniversary show in Miami.”

Additional information and ticketing details can be found on Rolling Loud Miami’s website here.