DaBaby, Meek Mill, And Summer Walker Headline The Roots Picnic 2020 Lineup

DaBaby, Meek Mill, and Summer Walker will headline The Roots Picnic 2020 lineup when the festival returns to Philadelphia’s The Mann Center at the end of May. The Roots’ drummer and de facto band leader Questlove announced the full lineup on social media, granting each of his guests an individual post on Instagram highlighting their work and their accomplishments. Incidentally, if you follow Questlove, your feed might just be 100 percent Roots Picnic content — and that’s okay.

While the flyer hasn’t been released yet, Quest did dramatically reveal each of the performers, which will include Aquil Dawud (son of Roots affiliates, husband and wife singing duo Kindred), The Hardwork Movement, Meshell Ndegeocello, funk band Phony Ppl, Compton rapper Buddy, throaty R&B singer Baby Rose (who just released a stunning NPR Tiny Desk Concert), TDE-signed Inglewood singer SiR, Thundercat, Burna Boy, Snoh Alegra, and the aforementioned headliners. Black Thought will also be performing something called the “Black Thought Mixtape” with special guests Ghostface Killah and Raekwon from Wu-Tang Clan and Benny and Conway from Griselda, and there will be something called a “musical gumbo presentation” with Musiq Soulchild and Brandy which sounds delightful.

In addition, a half-dozen podcasts including Questlove’s own Questlove Supreme as well as Rap Radar with Elliott Wilson, Around The Way Curls, and The Read will have live recordings while the D’usse Palooza collective will also do a set. It’s looking like a stacked weekend all around, so clear May 30-31. Tickets go on sale Friday at Noon EST. For more info, visit The Roots Picnic website.

Update: The Roots have released the flier for The Roots Picnic 2020. Check it out below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.